Deputy Regional Minister, Investors Inspects Land For 1D1F In Kintampo

Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie, the Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Asunafo North in the Brong Ahafo Region have inspected sited for 1D1F at Yabraso, a suburb of Kintampo North Municipality with CEO of Z. A. Keras Ltd, Mr. James Larweh, an investor and others stakeholders to kick start the process of establishing Yaw and Potatoes Chips factory.

The process form part of giving a boost to Government’s initiative of establishing One District One Factory (1D1F) in each district throughout the country. A total of 1,000,000 acres of land given to Z .A. KAERAS Ltd by the chiefs and people of Yabraso for crop production and another 10 acres for the construction of the factory was inspected.

The Deputy Regional Minister who deputized for the Regional Minister Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh thanked the MCE for bringing investors for the development of Kintampo. He urged the Assembly to sensitize the people on the project, saying the people of Kintampo stand to benefit from the project such as employment opportunities and reducing poverty problems amongst others.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kintampo, Mr. Michael Sarkodie Baffoe in his welcome address called on stakeholders to help support the government make the1D1F initiative a dream come through. He assured investors that Kintampo was bless with a lot of naturel resources which they could invest. He also asked the people to remain peaceful for he was ready to bring a lot of investors to Kintampo for development.

The CEO of Z. A. Keras Mr. James Larweh in his address said the company produce tiles cement, detergents and WC cleaners is in Ghana with partnership in China.

He noted that the company would be in partnership with the government under the 1D1F for Documentation to operate the factory which would be producing Yam and potatoes chips.

He stated that the project would help provide over 1000 employment to farmers in the surrounding communities and Kintampo as a whole because it would engage many workers and out growers. Mr. Larweh said the yam which would be used for the production would need to be organic and therefore farmers would be taken through the process of organic yaw production

He noted that the welfare of the farmers were very important and that accounts would be opened for them under the name Z. A. KERAS as guarantors so that they would be able to get loans from the financial institutions. He added that farmers would also be given insurance package to guarantee future against any unfortunate eventualities.

In an interview with Mr. James Larweh he said the Z.A KERAS Company LTD, in the near future would go into ginger production amongst others as well.

Nana Bisa Kwan II the chief of Mansira of the Mo traditional area was happy for the initiative saying farmers in the Municipality have suffered a lot of loses of their farm produce and put-harvest loses. He noted that the initiative would be a relief to farmers against such loses.

He also appealed to the youth to stay away from abuse of Tramadol and other substance abuses and support initiatives such as 1D1F and called for support for the creation of Bono East Region, as it help bring development to the people.

Nana also appealed to owners of land to release them for government and investors to bring development to their areas. He commended the CEO and said the effort made by Z.A. KERAS was a step in the right direction to complete government effort in establishing one District one factory.