Smith Writes: The Sex Advantage (all Pun Intended)

Mark Kwasi Ahumah Smith

Quite recently I read a joke about how Africans used “sorry” before most sentences. “Sorry, what says the time?” “Sorry, can I get the direction to the mall?” well I guess we all use the word sorry to start some sentences. Back to the joke, the response to why Africans use the word “sorry” before most sentences; let me quote verbatim “Africans have default anger from nobody knows where, so you have to apologise to him, first to calm him down and the secondly to get his attention to talk.” (FYI, when I say “him” I am using it in a more universal role, so ladies included.)

Before I go on my purposeful role that will open me up to some backlash and heavy criticisms, let me say “SORRY!”

Now that we have got the “African” salutation out of the way, “The Sex Advantage” could mean two things. It could relate to the gender of a being or of course the passionate, mostly physical and vigorous act under the sheets between to people. (I almost said between a man and woman, but honestly these days you can never tell).

Months ago the country was hit with a massive sex scandal which allegedly involved high and top ranking officials in government, parliament and government institutions. For days, all anyone talked about was Asia Huang and how she managed to make these “big men” kowtow to all her whims. Social Media was lit; people expressed different opinions on the matter at hand. I particularly enjoyed a tweet that talked about how officials were ready to put the country in long term woes for just a few passionate (well maybe not) thrusts between the thighs of a foreign national.

We always hear females in the entertainment industry talking about how they are expected to sleep with some movie producers and directors to land prominent roles. Let’s go back a few years to an interview the beautiful and sultry actress Nikki Samonas had with Big Akwes on Radio Universe. “It is a national anthem. That is what happens when you are a lady in this entertainment industry. I heard it happens. It is normal because they are also human beings,” Nikki said.

THE DIFFERENCE

Although both scenarios are about women having to sleep with men for varying reasons; there are two distinct differences between the two; “DEMAND AND SUPPLY.”

Asia Huang freely and willingly invited men to sleep with her; although she had ulterior motives, the key words here are “free” and “willing”. (freely as you receive, freely shall you give). Now if that wasn’t obvious, I guess that is what economists will call “SUPPLY”.

On the other hand, women like Nikki Samonas were being pressured to “put out.” Although I cannot prove, I believe that some women have fallen prey to such instances. Again, back to economics; “DEMAND.”

Basically although some women are willing to go under the sheets with other people to gain what they want, others are being pushed, in order to get what they (women) want.

LET’S TALK RELATIONSHIPS

Relationships these days are a definite cycle. Some women go into relationships expecting men to provide for their every need whilst men who dole out money expect (well, sometimes demand) just one thing from the ladies; “SEX.

THE SEX ADVANTAGE

Just to be clear, I am not talking about gender (maybe a bit), I am referring to the act. There is a scene in the movie “Get Him To The Greek” where Aaron Green (Jonah Hill) tries to deny his wife Daphne Binks (Elisabeth Moss) sex if he does not get what he wants and he fails hilariously.

I am sure we have all heard of instances when married women sleep with jeans shorts or trousers just because they do not want their husbands to get “some,” well that is until he is a good boy, the “Walls of Jericho” stand firm.

Picture here: man begging for sex

THE REALISATION

Men do not have the tactical advantage over women when it comes to sex (or do they?). Most people tell me that the “joystick” between the thighs is on auto-gaming, they have virtually no control over it. (it has a mind of its own; artificial intelligence).

But then again, it occurred to me, maybe the men who have no tactical advantage in sex have no leverage or high societal standing (that just could be my thoughts).

CONCLUSION

To be totally honest, I sat behind my desk at home with a plate of jollof (yup!! Ghana jollof) with my notepad in hand ready to put together the thoughts I had scribbled on paper but somewhere along the line, the whole premise of the article changed and now I have no answers.

Do women really have the sex advantage? (all pun intended) They may or may not. I am absolutely confused now. So I guess we would all have to judge for ourselves. I rest my case.

