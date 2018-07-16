Nkawkaw: SDA Women Receive Breast Cancer Education, Screening

Women’s wing of the Mamaso Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church at Nkawkaw in the Eastern region have been given education on breast cancer, its causes and prevention, in order to improve their knowledge of the disease which is the leading cause of cancer death among woman in the world, by the medical team of Breast Care International (BCI).

The programme, organized in collaboration with Peace and Love Hospitals, on Sunday, July 15, 2018, also screened the women for breast cancer, cervical cancer, hypertension and diabetes free of charge, after taking them through the techniques of Self Breast Examination (SBE), by the President of BCI, Dr. Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai.

Dr. Mrs. Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, educated the women about the risk factors that contribute to the contracting of the disease, though the causes are yet to be known.

“The cause of breast cancer is yet to be known, but there are factors that contribute to the contracting of the disease like woman who has a family history of the disease, a person who has experienced a swollen breast, living on fatty foods, drinking alcohol, cigarette smoking among others,” she said.

She assured them that breast cancer disease is curable if detected early and reported to the hospital and encouraged them to take advantage of the methods of diagnoses, to promptly determine any abnormality with their breasts for quick and proper treatment at the hospital.

“Breast cancer is curable, it is not a journey to your graves. You have seen the Survivals here, some of them have survived the disease for more than ten years, because they reported to the hospital earlier. If you find anything unusual in your breasts, please quickly report to the hospital for action to be taken,” Dr. Wiafe Addai urged the women.

The Director of the Women’s Ministry for the Southern Ghana Union of the SDA Church, Madam Christiana Agyenim-Boateng, who hosted the BCI and PLS team, on behalf of the church, expressed her appreciation for the education and free medical screening offered them, and advised the congregation to take note of the directives given them to improve health conditions.