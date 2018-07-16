Court Sentences Sexy Woman Killer Over Sex

A 35-year-old farmer who killed a woman for refusing him sex has been sentenced to death by the Tamale High Court.

The High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Edward Apenkwah, on Thursday, July 12, 2018 convicted Nabinte Lokwai and sentenced him to death.

This was after a seven-member jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty of murder.

Lokwai murdered one Gbeni Yongbo at Bale, a village near Bole in the Northern Region, on May 19, 2013.

The court heard that Lokwai was on his way to the farm when he saw the deceased, [Gbeno Yongbo] picking shea nuts and approached her with a request that she should allow him to have sex with her but the deceased refused to yield.

In an attempt to forcibly have sex with the deceased, a struggle ensued between them in the course of which the Lokwai stabbed the deceased with a knife and later took to his heels upon realising that Yongbo was unconscious.

A female farmer, who happened to be in a nearby farm and heard the scream of the deceased during the struggle, run to the village and informed members of the community who rushed to the scene where the body of the deceased was discovered.

Later in the day, the convict was arrested at Chache border near Bole by an Immigration officer in his attempt to escape to Côte d’Ivoire.

He confessed that he had killed a woman who refused him sex.

The Immigration officer immediately handed him over the police and he subsequently led the police to the scene where the body of the deceased was retrieved.