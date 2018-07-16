Japan Donates Alligator Boats To Police

INSPECTOR GENERAL of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, has received two alligator speed boats from the Japanese government to help tackle maritime crime in the country.

The high speed boats constructed in South Africa are expected to boost the capability of the Marine Unit of the Ghana Police Service in dealing with maritime crimes such as drugs, kidnapping, pirate activities, illegal fishing, among other crimes.

Presenting the boats to the police at the Tema Regional Police Command, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Tsutomu Himeno, explained that the donation of the boat was part of a broader project worth $629,000 to support maritime enforcement in the fight against maritime crime within the sub region, particularly in Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The Ambassador stressed his country's commitment to engage the relevant authorities to help save security concerns in Ghana.

He continued “the donation of the patrol boats will help promote significant law and order on Ghana's waters and ultimately results in socio-economic development.”

He believed that tooling the Marine Unit of the Ghana Police Service would go a long way to ensure sanity on Ghana's sea.

A representative of the UNODC, Mr. Bernard Henebeng Asamoah, also expressed the excitement of his outfit to partner the Japanese government to support the Police Service.

He said UNODC identified that maritime crime poses a serious threat to the safety of the seafarers, international trade and regional stability, which affects the country's economy since over 90 per cent of global trade is carried out by the sea.

He further said that the donation of the boats was one of the major activities under the Support Maritime Law Enforcement in Ghana, Sierra Leone and Liberia to fight maritime crime.

The IGP who received the boats on behalf of the Marine Police expressed gratitude to the Japan Ambassador and the UNODC for the kind gesture.

According to him, the donation was strategic enough to help the Marine Police manage maritime crime in the country for safe trading and business on sea.

He reiterated the transformational agenda the Police Service is currently embarking on, saying “we will enhance the operational capabilities, revamp the Criminal Investigation Department and make community policing a key intervention towards crime prevention and community safety, whilst using Information Communication Technology as the main driver.”

From Vincent Kubi, Tema