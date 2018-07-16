AirtelTigo Welcomes ‘Explor’ Internship Programme Participants

Telecom operator, AirtelTigo has welcomed 40 students from various universities in the country to its premier skills development programme ‘Explor’, aimed to nurture and build opportunities for the next generation of talents.

During their three-month internship, students will be working within the company’s Technology, Brand and Communications, Commercial, Customer Operations, Human Resources, Sales, Finance, AirtelTigo Money and AirtelTigo Business departments.

They will be exposed to real-world work situations while receiving one-on-one mentoring for leadership skills. Over 400 students applied to take part in the programme, however, the number was pruned down to 40 participants.

The applicants were taken through a rigorous selection process which included the submission of a video resume and a face-to-face interview with a panel.

“This is a great opportunity for me to discover the career path I want to pursue. This programme will also offer me the platform to learn from the seasoned professionals at AirtelTigo; challenge myself and be a change agent in the society,” a participant from the University of Ghana, Crystal Ahiable said during the induction ceremony.

Underscoring its commitments to equip young people with the necessary skills to find work in the digital economy, the Chief Executive Officer for AirtelTigo, Mrs. Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi, said the company’s aim is to become the most sought-after employer.

She explained that the internship programme was borne out of the company’s belief in empowering young people with opportunities to harness their skills and learn new practical abilities.

“We believe this programme will expose the students to the operations within the telecommunication industry, and offer them the opportunity to gain valuable applied experience,” said Mrs. Ng’ambi.