IES Predicts Fuel Prices To Increase This Month

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) is predicting an increase in fuel prices this month [July].

The institute cites the recent increment in the price of crude on the world market and the rate of depreciation of the Ghana cedi as the basis for its forecast.

Speaking to Citi News, Research Analyst at IES, Mikdad Mohammed said the plight of consumers can be mitigated if the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) activates the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy mechanism.

“For the forex, the cedi again the dollar within the period from the last window to the present, we have seen a depreciation of about 1.29% of the cedi against the dollar. and we use the dollar from the market. The price of the product itself has seen a significant increment,” he explained.

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers-Ghana (COPEC-GH), in May this year also predicted that fuel prices at various vending points are expected to increase up to about 3 percent in the first pricing window of June.

It said the prices indicative ex-refinery prices for both petrol and diesel are expected to go up by between 2-3 percent for the first window which began on 1 June 2018.