Star Of The Sea Cathedral Ordains 12 Priests

Most Rev John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Catholic Diocese has called on the clergy to dispense their pastoral duties with zeal and faithfulness.

He said money has become a major source of tension in the church today adding 'don't go looking for money but do your work well and money will look for you'.

Bishop Kwofie was speaking on Saturday 14th July at an ordination ceremony ushering 12 deacons into ministerial priesthood at the Star of the Sea Cathedral, Takoradi.

He reminded the clergy that their responsibility over the household of God is about stewardship, faithfulness, being wise and prudent.

The 12 new priests were appointed and stationed to their various parishes, where they would begin their priesthood journey.

The following are their names and respective places of work.

Rev Fr John Allu- Kengen; Rev Fr Isaac Francis Armoo- Manso Amenfi; Rev Fr Martin Abu Arthur- Shama; Rev Fr Augustine L Barno- Axim; Rev Fr Edward Cudjoe- Kwesimintsim; Rev Fr Benjamin Doughan- Wassa Akropong; Rev Fr Albin Kissi Ernim- Apawa; Rev Fr Marino Kontoh- Amenfi; Rev Fr Nicholas Nketsia- Tamso; Rev Fr Damien William Nketsiah- Kojokrom; Rev Fr Philip Nsobiabah- Samreboi; Rev Fr Nicholas Ukwomah- Prestea.

The program was filled with many faithful, families and friends, clergy, religious, seminarians, chiefs, statesman and many other dignities from across the Diocese and country.

The mass, witnessed by Monsignor Francis Abua-Quansah, Monsignor Simon Asamoah, was was presided over by his Lordship, Most Rev John Bonaventures Kwofie and concelebrated by 140 priests.