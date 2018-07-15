World Bank Supports Ghana To Improve Energy And Tourism Sectors

The World Bank today approved two International Development Association (IDA)* credits of $60 million for the Ghana Energy Sector Transformation Initiative Project and the Ghana Tourism Development Project.

Specifically, the Ghana Energy Sector Transformation Initiative Project received $20 million to strengthen the capacity of the energy sector, implement sector reforms, and improve energy sector planning and coordination in Ghana.

“The project supports the government’s plan through a comprehensive package of regulatory, policy, and operational measures and platforms for stakeholder engagement to help the government address near-term challenges and lay the ground work for Ghana’s energy sector transformation,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Ghana. “Electricity consumers will also benefit from enhanced sector governance and improved energy services and access.” The project is aligned with the priorities of the government’s Coordinated Program of Economic and Social Development Policies.

The Ghana Tourism Development Project received financing of $40 million to improve the performance of tourism in targeted destinations. The project will enhance the tourism sector’s offerings, diversify its impact, and help increase the contribution of the tourism sector to the Ghanaian economy. The project will also support micro, small, and medium enterprises, which will benefit from improved access to markets, better public goods provision in the targeted tourism destinations, and better skilled workers.

“The Tourism Development Project is expected to remove constraints and sustain improvements to the business enabling environment to help both domestic and international firms grow their operations,” said Douglas Pearce, World Bank Practice Manager. “Locally, it will support the small and medium enterprises sector and women-led enterprises to provide demand-driven services for tourism which is an integral part of the World Bank’s twin goals of ending extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity.”

