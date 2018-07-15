HIV In Hemophilia Patients

A patient suffering from hemophilia disease

HIV-antibodies in hemophilia patients were already shown in the US by 1978. The spread did occur remarkably quickly, but of those infected, only about one-tenth developed full Aids, compared with other HIV-infected persons.

Curiously, the Centers for Disease Control, for example, even considered it possible in 1984, that these average particularly susceptible people who tended to die at a very early stage, could produce some resistance to the HIV effect.

Indeed, 50 to 80% of hemophilia patients showed HIV-antibodies in the USA, Denmark, France, Germany, and Britain, but only in approximately 20% of these cases was possible to cultivate viruses from their blood.

And even though the bottles with the factor-concentrates are available, it has been impossible till now to cultivate the virus from any of these. Those viruses which were obtained by special reproductive techniques from hemophilia patients who had recent HIV antibodies were inactive and harmless.

In experiments, it was impossible for them to be transmitted in a cell-free state. Some also showed a further amazing characteristic.

Of the virus-samples examined from a suspect batch from infected hemophilia patients in one place, five were 100% identical, whilst two were slightly different, 48% of their structure was different compared with that of HIV-strains.

Hemophilia patients with HIV-antibodies hardly ever had Kaposi's sarcoma and rarely HIV or opportunistic agents in the brain. Their HI viruses obviously rarely have necessary alignment on cerebral cells which is needed for Aids.

Therefore, there is no increase in cortisol.

Considerations

The deliberate infection would explain the almost 100% genetic conformity seen in the only investigated case. Since there has been no evidence of HIV in the factor-concentrates, then umpteen thousand infections must have been introduced individually. This would appear impossible.

Are HIV-EIAV-type viruses contained as congenital endogenic viruses in the gametes of hemophilia patients? Transmission of endogenic retrovirus parts from the mother to the child is possible. These were activated for example, by factor-concentrates.

This could happen through parvoviruses which could be found in the blood-concentrate for hemophilia patients. Parvoviruses are minute viruses which are particularly resistant.

The HI virus type in hemophilia patients is not so active without these supplies as well-known HIV-types.