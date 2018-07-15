Our Goal Is To Create A Healthy Environment In Africa



Africa needs a healthy environment like Kakum Park, Ghana, to promote the tourism industry, not the deliberate infection of diseases to paralyzed the industry. Photo credit: Ghana media

Without guns or bio-weapons to destroy the human race, we are fighting against politicians, World Health Organizations, Centers for Diseases Control, United Nations, International Criminal Court, and other organizations that have won the hearts of the general public but in reality are criminals that have committed a grave crime against humanity.

Their crimes have been supported by the governments, politicians and the mainstream media to continue to enjoy impunity but their time is so close that they feel restless.

There is no one in his or her right mind that will hate us for exposing or writing against the American government, Center for Diseases Control, or the World Health Organization for masterminding medical genocides which have taken thousands of people to their untimely graves.

As a matter of fact, if the law is real and assuming this world isn't in the hands of politicians that lacked conscience and knowledge, we should have been the most famous people for giving the right information of diseases which were deliberately prepared from the laboratory by the US government, yet the WHO and CDC tell everyone that Aids is originated from Africa and Ebola from animals.

Evil Is Powerless If The Good Are Unafraid

Have you ever wondered why people who are kind and do good never fear any evil? Because when you have a genuine heart and a free mind, you will walk in the shadows of death but you will fear no evil.

Politicians and many heads of churches continue to deceive people that money is what everyone needs to be happy, instead of peace and love. Thus; the love of money has brought untold violence and crime in our societies today, bringing fear and uncertainty among people.

Many enjoy committing crime because they think they have the power to do that, but in the long run, their lives end up in a way they aren't expecting. The world is so cruel that one instantly becomes an enemy if they don't join the evil things people do.

"Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free." John 8:32. Sadly in today's society, the truth will put you into the biggest problem and find yourself in a very tight corner you may find it hard to free yourself.

Even though money plays an important role in the society, happiness comes from the genuineness of the heart. Do away with that jealousy, hypocrisy, hatred and cultivate the attitude of love and concern towards people you hate.

Normally, people want to be peaceable, honest, and kind but they don't get it. Why, then, do we often see violence, injustice, and cruelty? Horrific news reports are common. Everyone blames Satan for the destruction of the world. The question is: Who is the Satan? They are people among us.

The requirements for a happy life are few and simple, peace and security, loving friends and family. Good health, adequate food, clothing, and shelter. Above all the purpose in life and hope for the future.

Since last year, August 1, after the launching of this blog, many politicians, and medical establishments are sorely afraid of the exposure of the crimes they have committed against humanity and therefore, don't feel secure anymore.

All efforts are being applied to sabotage our works on our blog, while we are targets of hate and manipulation. There is nothing that can let us change our minds to join your wicked schemes, so you better leave us alone. You should be ashamed of yourselves and if you have children, then tell them the truth because you are professional liars.

If in you've got genuine hearts in your chest you wouldn't have constructed a statue of a king who had murdered over ten million Africans, including women and children. And if you are sincere and honest you wouldn't have embarked on global depopulation programs and deceive the world that Aids and Ebola were caused by poverty.

Evil is indeed powerless if the good are unafraid. We, therefore, sleep well. Those who the cap fit should continue to live with their nightmares and dirty conscience.