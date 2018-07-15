A patient from Pakistan with aspergillus keratitis

Aspergillosis, occurrence, and spread

Aspergillosis is a pulmonary fungal infection or sometimes intestinal fungal infection. The Aspergillus funguses are the Aspergillosis agents. The most frequent is Aspergillus fumigatus. This fungus produces the mycotoxin Aflatoxin-B.

Aflatoxin can lead to temporary states of immunodeficiency. These, in turn, may lead to the occurrence of diseases. Already since 1950, the USA military forces have investigated to spread Aspergillus fumigatus. From 1970 to 1976, the incidence of aspergillosis in the USA increased by 158%.

A temporary distribution of this increase was not given in the article quoted. Generally, aspergillosis is said also in Germany to have increased since 1972. The well-known Aids expert, W. Stille had prophesized this for the university hospital in Frankfurt/Main, Germany.

There the public prosecutor began investigating in 1992, the death of 12 patients out of 29 patients by this fungus. None of them was HIV HIV-infected. Frankfurt is a place with an extraordinarily high number of HIV-infected persons.

In connection with the mass Aids diseases, there are no reports on aspergillosis from the data banks we have enquired from. Not catching this already existing opportunistic agent must be due to an especially powerful defense of the body in particular against this fungus.

This reaction was not foreseen by the Centers for Diseases Control scientists. In the Aids definition, published in 1982, aspergillosis was listed as a characteristic Aids disease and then again in 1983, 1984, 1985. Knowledge of the diseases among immunodeficiency patients led one to anticipate this.

Yet, there is no mention of this in the 1987 definition. In the Centers for Diseases Control statistics, relating to the initial diseases, aspergillosis is not mentioned even once.

As already proved, the onset of an HIV-infection has to be enabled in the majority of humans by reduction of their forces of defense. Several pointers show that mycotoxins are used for this, especially Aflatoxin-B type substances.

As substances occurring in nature they do not raise suspicion. An intentional spread of mycotoxins is very difficult to prove. An indication of this special Aflatoxin imposition is that, because of the provoked immunoreactions of people afflicted with Aflatoxin.

There are at the same time also reactions against the inducer Aspergillosis, which is automatically but incorrectly perceived by the body. Those people of aspergillosis illness as opposed to comparable immunosuppressed patients.

That an unusually large number of HIV-infected patients do not suffer from aspergillosis, points to an unnatural spread of Aspergillus product Aflatoxin before the HIV immunodeficiency.