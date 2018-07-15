Ekiti guber poll: Princewill, Ojukaye, congratulates Fayemi on his victory

Lauds INEC, security agencies and Ekiti Electorates

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC, in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill has congratulated his Excellency Dr. John Olukayode Fayemi on his victory at the just concluded governorship poll in Ekiti State which was held yesterday.

The Prince of the Niger Delta in a statement made available to journalists today described the election victory of Dr. Fayemi as a “victory well-deserved and a further deepening of democracy” adding that the majority of the Ekiti State electorate had made the right choice of the person they want to pilot the affairs of the state.

“A good majority of the electorate in the state have spoken through the ballot box as to the person that they want to oversee the affairs of the state. They have made the right choice; the onus is now on the governor –elect to justify the massive support given to him by his people. Like 2015, APC has shown that unseating a noisy incumbent is possible.”

Princewill praised INEC on the modalities put in place that enabled for a successful and transparent conduct of the election and enjoined them not to relent in their efforts.

He also commended security personnel deployed to ensure that the exercise was hitch-free not minding some contrary opinions especially in the number of security personnel released for the poll.

Finally he thanked the APC in the state, zone and the national arms of the party for showing preparedness to win. This has sent shockwaves that will reverbate far and wide especially here in Rivers state. Rumors of Fayose wanting to flee the country were true he said, but was confident that there would be no escape.

“Elections are not won on social media or in the air. Neither do we need comedy or play acting to govern. This is a very strong message APC has sent. I’m sure PDP and their sympathizers have heard.” the Prince said.

In a related development, the Chairman of Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree has congratulated the governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi (JFK) over his victory in the keenly contested Ekiti governorship election that took place yesterday (Saturday).

In a statement released in Port Harcourt Sunday morning, Hon. Flag-Amachree lauded the people of Ekiti who despite over three years of propaganda and deceit by Gov. Fayose came out en mass to speak with their votes.

“For more than three years, Gov. Fayose deceived himself believing he was deceiving the good people of Ekiti State; for over three years, Fayose unleashed propaganda on his own people, claiming he is part of the masses by eating ponmo at roadside bukas while stealing Ekiti dry. But yesterday, the people spoke with their PVCs by rejecting the governor and his handpicked successor. Ekiti people simply liberated themselves from the shackles of Fayose and his theatrics.

“Yesterday, Ekiti people rejected and voted out months of unpaid salaries to civil servants. The people of Ekiti rejected the fast-dying PDP and its bunch of brigands. Yesterday, Ekiti people helped the APC to stamp its authority and control over the entire South-West of Nigeria under the focussed and indefatigable direction and leadership of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of Nigeria himself,” Ojukaye stated.

Similarly, the Rivers State APC Chairman lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for creating an enabling and level playing field for the holding of a peaceful, free and credible governorship election in Ekiti State.

“We appreciate the determination by President Buhari which resulted in the peaceful and level playing field that all candidates in the governorship election enjoyed before and during yesterday’s polls. This is in sharp contrast to the misuse of federal might by the federal government during the 2014 Ekiti governorship election. The federal government then used the military and other security agencies to hound, harass and harangue APC members who were then in opposition in Ekiti. Many including the present Minister of Information, Mr. Lai Mohammed were brutalised, arrested and detained with brazen impunity.

“This time around, security agents merely ensured that there was peace and security across Ekiti State which contributed to the peaceful and successful holding of the governorship election last Saturday.

“I have no doubt that the same enabling and equal playing field will be provided during the 2019 elections in Rivers State to enable the people to freely express their electoral choice unlike during the 2015 elections when federal power and massive violence were deployed to capture power for the PDP.

“It is noteworthy that not a single soul was lost in the Ekiti governorship elections under the Buhari-led federal government unlike in 2015 in Rivers State where the PDP federal government colluded with its Rivers State Chapter and governorship candidate to kill and maim over a thousand souls before, during and after that election.

“In 2019, it is important to re-emphasise that APC and the people of Rivers State will never allow thunder strike twice in the same place,” Ojukaye declared.

Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree lauded the deployment of technology by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which contributed to the successful outcome of the Ekiti governorship election. He thanked Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for leading the party to victory shortly after becoming the national chairman of the party.

"The victory of APC in Ekiti governorship election is a political statement by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole that 2019 will be victory all the way for APC. In less than a month after becoming the national chairman of APC, Ekiti State is already in the kitty," Ojukaye concluded.