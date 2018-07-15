NPP Executives Want “Clandestine” Wa MCE Investigated

The Wa Central party executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have demanded that the Municipal Chief Executive of the area should be brought under investigation for various alleged acts of misconduct.

The party executives are accusing the Chief Executive, Alhaji Tahiru Issahaku Moomin of unilaterally taking critical decisions bordering on recruitments and job offers.

The Wa Central Youth Organiser of the NPP, Hanif Jatoe says such “unilateral” and “clandestine” decisions could have been used as avenues to assist NPP faithful.

“Party executives are neither involved nor consulted on any decision taking that affects the rank and file of our party,” he said at a press conference

The executives also said at the press conference that they have exhausted all means of redress in the constituency and the region to no avail.

“No wonder his actions are responsible for the many defections from NPP to the opposition NDC we have recorded in recent time,” Mr Jatoe said.

In addition to the impasse with the constituency executives, Mr Moomin is also being accused of inhumane treatment while carrying out a decongestion exercise in the Wa market.

Joy News’ Rafiq Salam reported that the market women, residents and Assembly members in the area are demanding that the embattled MCE be made to step aside or they will advise themselves.

Meanwhile, Mr Moomin has denied all the allegations against him saying that he is answerable to the Regional Minister and he can tell what his (Moomin) conduct is.

He also told Joy News that he welcomes any investigation from the President. “If they say the President should investigate me, that is okay,” he said.

Listen to Rafiq’s Report:

