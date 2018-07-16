Our Upper West Deserves Some Political Stability

Why should our region and constituency always be in abeyance, why should our political arena always be one more like a boxing arena?

Why should we always not focus at which policy to initiate next for our development but always which servant is next to go?

Why should constituents always suffer the decision of party people and appointees?

For how long would we keep fighting ourselves and not fight at making the region better.

Right from the NDC through to the NPP back to NDC and back to NPP it has always been who should leave office. Have we for some seconds sat ourselves down asking how these Pull Him Down (PHD) agendas are affecting the general populace of the region?

Just few months ago, our region was in such abeyance because our minister was suspended, and it was said to be a machination of some party people. Several others joined a crusade to bring him back and thankfully after the "hallu halluballoo" he was brought back.

We are at it again, we shall soon be putting our assembly into such pause and standstill again. All of that is for what? I ask again, for what? Just because some people aren't pleased with an appointee? And who said everyone will be pleased with the next appointee or even the next one that will come when our generation is over? So must any other sect always rise against them when not pleased, or some people are certified decision makers as to who stays and who goes?

I have no problem with petitions, demonstrations, or even street jams to get people out of office, all of that are constitutional means, but I do think that the request should be happy, positive and a constructive idea; the idea of service to the people of the region and to the nation, an idea that development itself will bow to if mentioned.

But to me, I repeat, to me, the last revolt and including this very peaceful request holds not much enough substance to cause the sack of an appointee, it is even drumming some tones of selfishness in us, oh yes it is, why will our people feel an MCE should go because he isn't serving the interest of the party or executives, I am not saying he shouldn't, but these aren’t matters any serious government especially a government that touted itself as one to serve all will take as reasons to cause a sack. Let this be an in-house discussion of serving party people but not put in the public domain. The MCE is to serve the interest of the municipality and not just NPP, if it were so, he would be referred to as "Chief Executive of NPP Wa municipal".

Let us not make a mockery of ourselves, let us not make it appear our government is a selfish one. I am not saying am satisfied that party people are not served, I don't even know, I am not saying I am satisfied myself with the steps so far, but I do think that we must be able to work things out by consistently choosing dialogue, we can't allow our municipality to be in the news always for the wrong reasons.

My focus at assembly has always been to see the new developmental agenda so I can be so proud to go out and say NPP is working, I think the MCE is doing so very well in those directions, but as to whether he is satisfying party people that I can't tell.

But I think 25 years is enough being in the news always as a region and municipality for the wrong reasons. At least, if we not lacking anything, but we need our hospital, we need jobs for the youth of the region, we need ambulances too, we need put our police to order, we need a way out to curbing crime, our juice factory is closed, we need UDS to function well and the stay of our courses, Wa polytechnic is virtually on its knees, for how long will we continue fighting ourselves instead advocating for better developmental agendas for the region and municipality.

Even if we don't care for the region but on political agenda too, I still want to say we need the Wa Central seat, we must seize it from the incompetent NDC MP who asked the youth of our region to gather stones and cut leaves to earn a living as a means of creating jobs ourselves. The MP who deceives the people our regional hospital was completed under John Mahama.

We must be serious as a party and constituency to seize the seat, it has been these same differences that caused our defeat in the 2016 elections, just imagine a vote difference of about 500. Sadly we couldn't even win at the station where our Constituency chairman and MCE resides because of their difference. These happenings are speaking volumes that in the fortunate event that we have the MCE who has always pulled the numbers closer in previous elections again on the 2020 ballot as PC we might face similar problems and might lose the seat. My concern is the seat, I don’t really care much who is the party chairman or MCE, and I am ever ready to work for any if he need my service. Just make peace and get our region working.

And where are our party elders, what is their duty? For how long will they throw caution over to the wind for these things to continue happening only to cause standstill for constituents to suffer its replica effects. Let's ask ourselves, what has being the benefits for the numerous Ministers and MCEs that has been sacked due to the actions and inactions of others in both parties. Is it the redistribution of wealth? That is pathetic!!

Things are getting sad in this side of our country and our elders must be awaken from their slumber, I wish I had any other means of registering my displeasure to be addressed and not this medium, I wish I was part of the elders. How I wish I was the party chairman at this moment, my request would have been one and just one, MAKE PEACE OR YOU ALL GET SACKED.

I have so many reservations why I even think it’s a non-starter to call for the sack of the MCE with those reasons outlined. Frankly if what I read are the reasons, with all due respect they carry no merit. I don’t want anyone insulting me here, I will spill the beans if anyone dare me. I also have reservations why I think their reasons need be considered if true but the call for the sack in my view is totally wrong.

Let us make peace to build our constituency!!!

Let us make peace to seize the seat!!!

Let us make peace to develop the region!!!

"If the elephant has its foot on the tail of the mouse and you say you are neutral, the mouse will never appreciate your neutrality"

Sorry to all those who expected my silence!

Too vocal to be silent!

My conscience, my Voice!

Please those that will be doing the screenshots and reportages to the forces that be, please do me a favour by reporting as said.

I owe a duty to what I write and not how anyone choose to understand or interpret it.

Good morning Upper West Region.

My Conscience, My Voice.

CITIZEN BABA WAALA

PRO NPP Regional Youth Working Team - UWR.

Phone: 0509884735