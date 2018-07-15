The Late Naa Dakpema Eulogized In Tamale

Tamale is in a state of mourning following the demise of the Chief of Tamale, Naa Dakpema Mohammed Dawuni Alhassan.

There are no business activities within the enclave of the Tamale business city ahead of the burial.

The Chief’s sudden death has shocked many residents of Tamale who have eulogized him as somebody who was development-oriented.

Tributes are pouring in from people from all walks of life.

A blogger, Joseph Ziem told Citi News that the late Naa Dakpema Mohammed Dawuni Alhassan was an icon to the youth of Tamale and beyond.

He prayed that the late Chief’s successor will follow his remarkable footprint.

A Journalist, Mohammed Gadafi wrote, “May he Rest In Peace. A very handsome, humble and intelligent chief.”

Mr. Abudu, in a tribute, stated, “A man of peace and a unifier. The whole Northern Region has lost a great man. Our generation will never forget you, you have done well and a lot for the people of Dagban in particular and the nation in general. Rest in peace chief.”

The late Naa Dakpema Mohammed Dawuni Alhassan died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.

He is to be buried today in line with Islamic tradition.