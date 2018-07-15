Where Are Our Saviors? Korle-Bu Needs You.

The country today does not imitate the one we wished for in the past as developing kids. This is because, situations are now becoming unbecoming. The situation in the Korle-Bu teaching hospital has been so pressing to deserve a state of emergency. Lives are at stake, where some patients are being treated on floors and chairs. What I don’t get is why the hospital has not stated or written to the health ministry for a remedy. Can’t the IGF’s of the hospital somehow make the situation mild? Has the health ministry gone moribund? The questions go a long way down. I think someone might be escaping their duties. Boasting of up to 60years of independence, we still lack basic needs of health. And when the truth is told, the sayer is then tagged to a political affiliation. When other countries are discussing and touting about their economy is, we still struggle with basic needs as a country. Until we come together as a country to eliminate the powerful grip that politics has on our developmental train, until we stop politricking and do what’s rights, we should never dream of a better Ghana than today. I’m not being complacent or decry but being fair with logical reasoning.

Putting yourself in the shoes of the patients, you can’t hold but cry and pray if you have a sense of empathy. Nothing in this country seem to make sense. There is this famous saying in Dagbani that ‘you must possess a head before you can chew corn’. There will be no government without citizens so the lives of the citizenry should be the first responsibility. Maybe to our leaders, the good is oft too de minimis to matter.

I am astounded as to why the president has not addressed this issue or has not taken any initiative to mar the situation. Meanwhile it also aches my heart a lot when I remember of the Ultra-modern hospital at UG that is under lock down and the close to 32,000 nurses that are wasting their talents at home in the name of clearances. These resources are needed and do not need a second thought in initiating their exploration.

Not forgetting of the buses Mr. chairman bought for his party. Some people suggested he should have converted those buses into ambulances for our hospitals since the country need those buses than his party. But I suggest he should even take another loan to facilitate our hospitals which would be used to save the lives of the thumbs that voted the President into power.

Looking at the country now, how do we convince our youth that education is still the key to success If a hopeful university graduate like me has no hope for the future but only hoping to be enrolled in the Nana-Bawumia Company (NABCO) as a means of livelihood. That’s not also bad though, as a half loaf is better than none.

This is a country where representatives who are obliged and supposed to convey our grievances to be attended to, tends to be ceremonial leaders who do not execute their responsibilities. They escape the responsibility in initiating pragmatic developmental projects that can improve the standard of living of the people of the country. What we experience is our lives being used as tools for politricking. The unletted natives of our communities are sometimes the cause since they misinterpret the role of a politician.

His Excellency says the country is beyond aid but I say if we don’t wake up and act as responsible leaders and citizens, Ghana will be beyond repairs. Where we will need more than an Obinim’s sticker to resolve our problems and will have to resort to the coming back of Jesus himself.

Writer:

Issah Abdul-Hanan Girasu (KISHKI JR)

[email protected]