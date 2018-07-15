Enough is enough, we will deal with you ruthlessly - Hohoe NDC to NPP

NDC member allegedly brutalized by NPP thugs in Hohoe

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch in the Hohoe of the Volta Region have vowed to deal with the ruling NPP ruthlessly if they think the area is their stronghold.

During a press conference held in the Constituency on Saturday, July 15, 2018 and addressed by the party's Constituency Chairman, Mr. George Bright Anni Bansah expressed worries over some behaviours the NPP have adopted in the area which according to the NDC party if didn't check would sparked chaos in area.

Mr. George Anni Bansah opined that the NPP have employed radical behaviour to run their activities in the Constituency down and trying to make the NDC party unpopular.

He revealed that during the 2016 general elections, the NPP thugs brutalized Mr. Raymond Asorkor who was the Ward Coordinator for the party at Likpe East.

He emphasized "The executive body and the entirety of the great NDC party has convened today’s press conference to speak to some developing trends in the Constituency and if not checked by stakeholders and the leadership of the NPP, can lead to serious chaos in the Constituency".

"Quick to come to mind was an unwarranted brutal attack on our Likpe East ward coordinator, Mr. Raymond Asorkor and the shooting of a key party member at Likpe Todome by some unscrupulous thugs of the NPP during the 2016 elections", he recalled.

He added that since the NDC party is a peace loving party have reported their recent unwarranted behaviours to the police to find a lasting solution to the problem but according to him the NPP have failed to respect the police orders and now misbehaving.

He alleged that the NPP have pull down all their party's flags in the Hohoe township and replaced it with their flags.

The NDC party in the Hohoe have sent a strong warning to the NPP in the area to desist from these acts and quickly fix all their flags and banners, else they would dealt with with them ruthlessly.

"The NPP were done with their elections before we started our election processes. We posted our posters and never touched theirs. The party seeking to remain peaceful and to support the forward move of our Constituency dealt with the issue internally, took care of her members and let sleeping dogs lie. But we are beginning to suspect that the NPP is taking our peace loving nature for our weakness", he said

He, however said "The NDC, being a very CIVIL PARTY, reported the case to the police. We can clearly affirm that the police took the best human relation steps to get the NPP to hang the NDC Party flags back".

"They may have succeeded this time, but I promise them this will be the last, since they have betrayed our trust. I am by this, pleading with the Police to see to the fixing of our flags in the next 48 hours and in turn telling the NPP to comply by this message. If this is not done, then we will have to fix our flags at the exact places they were. We know you the NPP are in government but remember we are in the majority in the Hohoe Constituency", he vowed.

He added, "Enough is enough. By this conference, we are sending the clearest signals that; we will not tolerate any of this nonsense in the Hohoe Constituency again".

PRESS CONFERENCE BY THE NDC IN THE HOHOE CONSTITUENCY ON THE HAPPENINGS IN THE CONSTITUENCY AND THE VISIT OF

THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA.

By the Hohoe Constituency Chairman, Mr. George Bright Anni Bansah

Good afternoon, Ladies and gentlemen of the Press and the good people of the Hohoe Constituency.

We wish to share our gratitude to you for responding to us promptly upon receiving our invitation. We wish to commend you on how professional you have been especially in managing critical information that comes into the constituency.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The executive body and the entirety of the great NDC party has convened today’s press conference to speak to some developing trends in the Constituency and if not checked by stakeholders and the leadership of the NPP, can lead to serious chaos in the Constituency.

Quick to come to mind was an unwarranted brutal attack on our Likpe East ward coordinator, Mr. Raymond Asorkor and the shooting of a key party member at Likpe Todome by some unscrupulous thugs of the NPP during the 2016 elections.

This provocative behaviour continued, during our constituency elections, our banners were all moved away from the post office in the name of the assembly, but we knew the NPP was behind this.

They had both their Constituency and Regional elections here in Hohoe with their posters and banners all over the place, yet nobody including the assembly took them off.

We were made to remove our banners on poles in Likpe, because the president’s posters were on it and because the NPP thugs promised to destroy our banners.

The NPP were done with their elections before we started our election processes. We posted our posters and never touched theirs.

The party seeking to remain peaceful and to support the forward move of our Constituency dealt with the issue internally, took care of her members and let sleeping dogs lie.

But we are beginning to suspect that the NPP is taking our peace loving nature for our weakness.

This assertion was confirmed to us as a party when on the 9th July, 2018, this same NPP thugs decided to pull down our party flags in the Hohoe township before hanging theirs in the name of the visit of the President.

The NDC, being a very CIVIL PARTY, reported the case to the police. We can clearly affirm that the police took the best human relation steps to get the NPP to hang the NDC Party flags back.

With the NPP’s normal arrogance and the mantra that they are in power, refused to hang back the flags as we address you now.

The fixing of the flags by the NPP was agreed at the Police Commander’s Office for peace to prevail and this responsibility was taken by Mr. Tom Amewu.

I don’t think they want us to believe this was a ploy to calm the NDC down for them to fool the President into believing they control Hohoe now which was even betrayed by the numbers that came to welcome the President.

They may have succeeded this time, but I promise them this will be the last, since they have betrayed our trust. I am by this, pleading with the Police to see to the fixing of our flags in the next 48 hours and in turn telling the NPP to comply by this message.

If this is not done, then we will have to fix our flags at the exact places they were. We know you the NPP are in government but remember we are in the majority in the Hohoe Constituency.

We also ask for the return of any phone which was taken or stolen by your tugs on the day they attacked one of the Youths. Four (4) of our Party faithfuls were seriously attacked and injured of which one (1) was admitted at the hospital. They are currently receiving treatment and by God’s grace they are recovering.

Ladies and gentlemen of the Press, we wish to assure you that at the right time, the right thing will be done when we do not see our flags back on the polls after today.

Enough is enough. By this conference, we are sending the clearest signals that; we will not tolerate any of this nonsense in the Hohoe Constituency again.

We however, wish to thank our Party Elders and the Police service for acting very professionally in this matter for the issue not to escalate to destroy the beauty of the hospitality of the people of Hohoe constituency.

