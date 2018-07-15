Tamale Chief Naa Dakpema Dawuni Alhassan Passes On

The Chief of Tamale, Naa Dakpema Mohammed Dawuni Alhassan, has died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment today [Saturday] after a short illness.

The Dakpema Palace’s Assistant Secretary, Alhaji Iddrisu Alhassan, confirmed his demise to Citi News.

He said the Chief will be buried on Sunday July 15, 2018, in line with Islamic tradition.

According to Alhaji Iddrisu Alhassan, the Chief was taken to the Hospital only on Friday after he complained that he was unwell.

Naa Dakpema Mohammed Dawuni Alhassan, aged 76, was enskinned in the year 2008.

He was the main mediator in almost all major disputes among various factions in the Tamale metropolis.