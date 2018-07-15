Northern Lotto Marketers And Retailers Render Apology To Nla

The Northern Lotto Marketers and Retailers Association (NLM&RA) has apologised to Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) over an unfortunate press conference organised by Nana Kofi Asabre, its Northern Regional Vice Chairman in Tamale.

Nana Asabre unilaterally organized a press conference demanding the dismissal of Mr Osei-Ameyaw, but a statement signed by Mr Abubakari Seidu, the Convener of the Association and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said his association was not party to the said press conference held by Nana Asabre.

The statement said: 'Nana Kofi Asabre press conference against the NLA Boss was born out of malice, selfishness and ignorance of the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722).

'We the concerned Northern Lotto Marketers and Retailers Association fully support Mr Osei-Ameyaw, the NLA Boss over his transformational agenda for the Lottery Industry in Ghana'.

It said the association strongly believes Mr Osei-Ameyaw has performed creditably well by expanding the lottery business to include the Banker-to-Banker Lotto Operators, Agents and Writers.

The statement said the initiative to include the illegal lotto operators to generate more revenue for the Government, increase employment opportunities and also ensure discipline and uniformity in the lottery industry is laudable.

It said: 'We are urging all to disregard the unilateral press conference organized by Nana Asabre. The lottery industry is too big to accommodate the Private Lotto Operators and Agents as well.'