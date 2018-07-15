Deeper Life Unveils 2018 Annual National Campus Community Congress

Dr Kingsley Agomor, Head of the Centre for West African Studies, GIMPA, has called on Christians to rise and transform the world through the word of God.

He said the state has failed the world and it is about time the Church stood up to instil holiness and faithfulness among the people to change them from their evil ways, adding 'if the Church is performing well the state will also perform.

Dr Agomor, who is also a Senior Lecturer at GIMPA School of Public Service, said when the Church reneged on its responsibilities, other social vices would take over the world and everybody would perish.

He said: 'Democracy cannot transform the world but the word of God does…Democracy cannot solve our marital problems because democracy is teaching us equality while the word of God says we should submit… and the intellectual comes home with equality mind and they start to have problems in their marriages,' he said

Speaking at the media launch of this year's national Campus Community Congress dubbed, 'Transfiguration 2018' in Accra, he said the Church is the agent of transformation and must guide against that core mandate to put people on the right path.

The Congress, under the theme: 'Transforming Intellectuals into Agents of Transformation' will run concurrently at Anyaa Deeper Life Bible Church, Accra for the southern sector and the Deeper Life Regional Camp at Brofoyedru, Kumasi for the northern sector from August 1 to August 5, 2018.

The one week congress targets students and staff of Higher Public and private Institutions, current and intending National Service Persons, Campus workers and residents.

Dr Agomor said Christianity has gotten to a point where people only identified themselves with churches without believing in the word of God.

'As Christians, we need to take unbelievers from our hearts through the help of the Holy Spirit…What we need today is to allow Jesus to work on our hearts to change them to glory,' he added.

He said some of the knowledge acquired on the campuses of the country's higher learning institutions are contrary to the word of God but a true Christian leave by faith and intellectuals should let whatever they learn to transform the world positively.

'We can study or listen to any theories but anything contrary to the word of God, we should be careful,' he added.

He said the initial transformation should start from Christians themselves so that their lives could be a light for unbelievers to change.

In a speech read on his behalf, Pastor Edward Duodu, National Overseer of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, said the 2017 campus congress is a momentous one during which souls were ushered into God's Kingdom.

He also commended the media for their untiring efforts that has projected the national Campus Congress over the years and was grateful for the partnership.

He said their focus was to reach to as many people as possible with the Gospel and expressed the hope that this year's event would also be very successful.

Pastor Duodu said the situation on the country's campuses leaves no ardent believer in doubt regarding how ripe the harvest is over there.

'Indeed the decadence and social vices on display on campuses make it compelling arena to reach out with the Gospel of Jesus Christ which has the power to change lives.

'If the nation churns out people who indulge in these vices where lies the future of this nation. But I dare to say that all is not lost yet. We must rise to the challenge as believers to change the status quo,' he added.

Pastor Francis Fosu, Coordinator of National Campus Congress, said he was grateful to God for the successes the congress chalked over the years.

He said moral decadency on the campuses today, was nothing but the confirmation of the Holy Bible.

Basing his assertion on the second book of Timothy, Chapter three verse one, Pastor Fosu said 'the scripture is fulfilled right at our door steps and the only antidote is transformation by Jesus Christ'.

He said the Bible has a transforming power and they would not let any stone unturned and called on all Christians to come together to propagate the Gospel.