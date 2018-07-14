British Airways Gets Ready For Summer 2018 With West Africa Flash Sale

Accra, Ghana; July, 2018: British Airways’ is offering discounts on its Club World (Business Class) fares this summer season. The airline has announced special ‘companion fares’ for passengers, which are discounted by more than $2,000.

The sale begins today, Friday 13 July, and ends on Sunday 15 July, for travel between now and 30 September 2018. Two passengers will need to book to travel together to be eligible for the fare, which is $2,660 per passenger, including taxes and other charges.

Kola Olayinka, British Airways’ Regional Commercial Manager for West Africa, says the offer aims to appeal to couples who traditionally go on holiday during the summer season.

“The companion fare provides an opportunity for couples, families or friends travelling on leisure to experience some of the comfort and service offered in Club World. It’s also a special treat for people travelling to attend graduation ceremonies in the UK and USA.”

British Airways has recently introduced new bedding and amenity kits in Club World by luxury lifestyle brand, the White Company. This is part of a £4.5 billion, five-year customer investment plan which will also see a new Club World seat in future. The plan will also see British Airways installing the best-quality WiFi in every seat, upgrading the interiors of 128 long-haul aircraft and taking delivery of 72 new aircraft.

British Airways’ Boeing 747 aircraft on the Ghana route are currently undergoing a progressive refurbishment program, which will see the latest in-flight entertainment system as well as upgraded fixtures and fittings made in all cabins over the next few months.

Visit www.ba.com for more information.