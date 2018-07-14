MPs Want Support For Korle-Bu teaching Hospital

The Health Committee of Parliament has called for increased support for the nation's largest referral facility, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, for its smooth operation.

This followed a visit to the hospital by the members to acquaint themselves with the state of affairs - learn at first hand the operational challenges.

This comes amid the reports that patients were being turned away by some facilities over the lack of beds.

The parliamentarians included Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, Dr. Robert Kuganab-Lem, Nii Lante Vanderpuje, Mr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuje and Mr Alexander Hottordze.

Mr. Oko Vanderpuje described the situation where patients were handled in chairs because of there were no beds as deeply worrying.

He also found it disheartening the sight of broken down computed tomography (CT) scans.

He appealed to both individuals and corporate organizations to do more to aid the facility and others across the nation to improve the quality of care.

Members of the Committee inspected renovation works on the accident and emergency centre, expected to be completed before the close of next week.

Dr Fredrick Kwarteng, Head of Department, Accident and Emergency Unit of the Hospital, said they had taken delivery of beds donated by ADB Ghana Limited.

He expressed optimism that the 'no bed syndrome' was going to be over once the project was ready.

It would have 30 beds with additional facilities for resuscitation.

Funding for the project and equipment was coming from the hospital's own internally generated revenue.

He added that patients would have a comfortable place to be managed.

Dr Kuganab-Lem, Ranking Member on the Health Committee, said the visit had afforded the group the opportunity to see things for themselves.

He said as advocates of good health, they were excited about the measures being taken by the authorities to resolve the difficulties the hospital had been struggling with.