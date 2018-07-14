Don't Blame Others For Your Situation--Stroke Survivors Advised

Mr Ahmed Hayford Binney, the National Vice President of the Stroke Association Support Network of Ghana (SASNET), has called on stroke survivors to stop blaming others and seek medical care for their conditions.

He said quality medical care, regular exercising, good eating habits and family support would enable them to quickly recover.

Mr Binney was speaking at the launching of the Community Life After Stroke Programme and the registration of stroke survivors in the Atiwa District at Kwabeng.

Mr Binney advised stroke survivors to stop self-medication and always seek medical advice.

He said all headaches are not the same and some could be symptoms of serious health conditions if not given the proper care.

Mr Binney appealed to care givers of stroke survivors to have patience and tolerance in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Ebenezer Adams, Director of Operations of SASNET, said research indicates that many stroke survivors do not get access to quality health care, access to physiotherapy and could not afford the cost of medication for the management of their health.

He said the programme in collaboration with Go-Therapy, a non-governmental organization, aims at bringing holistic health care for stroke survivors to their communities to support them.

Mr Adams said the project also aims at getting qualified registered stroke survivors registered under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme of the government to enable them to get some financial support.

Ms Ruben Bakar of Go Therapy said each stroke survivor should have a therapist but due to lack of resources, the registered stroke survivors would be divided into groups and various professional therapists would be brought to their communities to give them the appropriate therapy to enable them recover fast and improve upon their health.

She said under the project, the care givers of the stroke survivors would also be trained so that in the absence of the therapists, they could help in taking their relations through the various recommended therapeutic exercises.

Ms Eva Boakye, Stroke Survivors Ambassador of SASNET, urged stroke survivors to come out of their homes and get involved in activities in their community to help overcome boredom and loneliness.