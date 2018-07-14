LDS Charities Handover 270 Wheelchairs To GHS

LDS Charities, the Humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has handed over two hundred and seventy wheelchairs to the Ghana Health Service for onward distribution to people with physical disabilities. The handing over ceremony comes after the successful completion of a three-day training program launched on Tuesday to train selected health professionals on how to properly prescribe and assemble wheelchairs for patients. So far over four thousand wheelchairs have been donated to the Ghana Health Service.

In 2003, the Church partnered with the Ghana Federation for Disability Organisations to roll-out the program in Ghana. However, in 2008 a partnership agreement was signed with the Ghana Health Service to enhance the impact of the initiative. The global wheelchair initiative spearheaded by the Church is currently rolled-out in one hundred and eighty-nine countries as part of the Church’s efforts to improve mobility, health, educational and economic opportunities for people with physical disabilities.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an “estimated one percent of the world's population representing 65 million people, need a wheelchair”. It said that the provision of wheelchairs that are appropriate, well-designed and fitted enhances mobility and opens a world of education, work and social life for those in need of such support.

In an interview, Elder Van Christensen, Humanitarian Specialist explained that in the past wheelchairs were procured from existing manufacturers. However, the wheelchairs procured this year which comes in three different categories “active, standard and the rough -terrain” were manufactured by the Engineering Department of Brigham Young University.

Cal Randle, a Volunteer Trainer for LDS Charities said, “this training is to equip technicians on how to select and assemble wheelchairs while the clinicians give prescriptions of wheelchairs for patients”.

Mark Kumi, Technician from Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital expressed appreciation to the team “This training has helped me learn how to properly adjust a wheelchair to suit a particular patient. The acquired skills will aid my daily routine at the hospital”.

Boni Courage Bernice, Head of Physiotherapy Department, Margareth Marquart Catholic Hospital opined that prior to the training she had limited knowledge on how to properly take care of wheelchairs stressing that the training program has equipped her with the needed skills to perform her duties effectively.

Speaking on the plight of persons with disabilities, Elvis Kosi Alipui, Chairman of the Accra Metro Disabled Society, expressed disappointment most organisations over the sheer disregard for section 6 of the Ghana Disability Act 2006 which says, “The owner or occupier of a place to which the public has access shall provide appropriate facilities that make the place accessible to and available for use by a person with disability”.

Sister Christensen, Humanitarian Specialist expressed worry over how the Ghana Health Service is handling the monitoring processes of the project. “Over the years things have improved regarding this project. We are just hoping that our partner will allocate enough funds to fulfill their part of the obligation”.

LDS Charities is to relieve suffering, foster self-reliance and provide opportunities for service. The department sponsors relief and development projects by giving assistance without regard to race, religious affiliation, or nationality.

Meanwhile Charles Gaetan, Project Coordinated for Ghana Health Service said his outfit is currently cash trapped a situation which is having a negative impact on the fulfillment of their part of the partnership obligation. “We are appealing to the Church to support us with monitoring”.