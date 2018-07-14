Nestlé Cocoa Plan Rewards Cocoa Farmers With Premium

Over 17,615 farmers under the Nestlé Cocoa Plan (NCP) in Ghana are set to benefit from a GHS 5.2million premium package. The package is as part of Nestlé’s commitment to develop thriving and resilient communities within its value chain.

Effective July 2018, Nestlé through its implementing partners, Cocoanect and Ecom Agro industrial Corp Ltd will pay each farmer GHC14 per certified bag, which is about 14.3% increment on the GHC12 paid in 2017.

During launch of the package, selected farmers were rewarded with materials including wellington boots, cutlass, sprayers, pruners and solar television set for their commitment towards fulfilling NCP key pillars – Better Farming, Better Cocoa, Better Lives.

The Nestlé Cocoa Plan (NCP) falls under the Nestlé’s Creating Shared Value (CSV) approach, which brings business and society together, creating sustainable economic value that also produces wider benefits for society.

Under the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, Nestlé aims to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their produce, in line with the company’s purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. Under the NCP, Nestlé collaborates with partners like Ecom, International Cocoa Initiative, Cocoanect and Cocoa Merchants.

Speaking at the launch of the Premium Package, Nana Agyeman Badu, Chief of Mankraso/Kunsu in the Ashanti Region congratulated all farmers under the plan for taking the necessary steps to get certified. Nana Badu acknowledged Nestlé as a credible partner to farmers. He encouraged all farmers to take capacity building trainings seriously and urged them to adopt good agronomic practices learnt from the workshops to improve their yields.

Mr. Fatih Ermis, Head of Agricultural Services, Nestlé Central West Africa Region, said: “ At Nestlé, we have an ambition to help improve 30 million livelihoods of people directly connected to our business by 2030 through our Agricultural focused projects such as the Nestlé Cocoa Plan and the Nestlé Cereals Plan. We believe that better farming will translate into better lives and better cocoa. This premium payment which our farmers are benefiting from will help motivate them to produce quality cocoa that will meet our production standards, help increase local sourcing and contribute to developing the local economy”.

Ajoa Fosua is a 65-year-old female Cocoa Farmer from Biemso No. 2 in the Mankraso District of the Ashanti Region. Ajoa Fosua has 3 combined plots spanning about 19 acres. She shared her excitement about receiving another premium from her business. “I have been selling my cocoa for years now and currently I am one of the women leaders in my community. I have benefited from premium for the past 5 years and I am very happy to receive again this year”. Ajoa Fosua also noted that hands-on training and materials she receives through Nestlé Cocoa Plan helps improve her farming business.

On his part, Oheneba Bempah, a 45-year-old Cocoa Farmer from Oforikrom in the Mankraso District of the Ashanti Region is looking forward to harvesting more bags to enjoy more premium price. “I am happy to witness this day as I have worked hard on my farm to be certified. Last year, I harvested 25 bags and received premium on all of them. This season I look forward to harvesting about 32 bags from my 15-acre plot”.

Over 17,615 certified farmers across five regions including Ashanti, Eastern, Brong Ahafo, Western and Central Regions have benefitted from the Nestlé Cocoa Plan. The Nestlé Cocoa Plan contributes to a number of the UN Sustainable Development Goals including Goal 1 – No Poverty, Goal 2 – Zero hunger, Goal 5 – Gender equality, Goal 8 – Decent work and economic growth, and Goal 12 – Responsible consumption and reproduction.