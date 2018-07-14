The Authentic Theory On Aids And Ebola From Scientist Dongen And Dr. Geisler



“The virus is human-made and tested on black skinned people in Uganda and Zaire in Africa, in order to find vaccines against it for military defending purposes.”- Professor Johan Van Dongen.

Whenever there is epidemic or research on the origin of something, scientists come out with different theories that many aren’t accurate. We must ask ourselves, why is Darwin’s theory of human evolution now sits in a center of controversy? Today there are scientific facts proving Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution is far from the truth and impossible.

Since the outbreak of the deadly Ebola this year in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Republic of Guinea in West Africa, various inconsistent theories over the origin of the deadly virus are appearing in the newspaper daily. Holland’s professor Johan Van Dongen of Microsurgical Educational Institute in Holland and German medical doctor, Wolff Geisler share their theories about the origin of Aids and Ebola.

“How did the Soviets manage to get the Marburg virus only a few months after the outbreak in Marburg during the Cold War and lying behind the Iron Curtain?

And how could there be an Ebola outbreak in Belgrade, also lying behind the Iron Curtain, at the same time happening in Marburg? “asked Johan Van Dongen, the former Dutch Bio-technician, Micro/surgeon and coordinator of the National and International Experimental Course in Microsurgery and the author of ‘Pleidooi voor de Aap’-The truth behind Aids and other virus infections. Then the book 'Aids, Origin, Spread And Healing,' by the German doctor, Wolff Geisler.

According to him, there are other strange data about the investigation of Ebola as a biological weapon in the United States. Because the American biological warfare effort was terminated only 2 years after the first Marburg outbreak which means they stopped in 1969. Since the discovery of MARV on the 22, August 1967 the virus is first identified on 20th November of the same year, three months after the outbreak had begun.

The successful isolation of the virus was first reported to the scientific community at the Fourth Congreso Latinamericano de Microbiologia in Lima, Peru on the 26th of November 1967, six days after the identification, So if Ebola came from laboratories of the US Army then, what is the connection of the presence of US Army and World Health Organization WHO and the Centers for Disease Control CDC facilities in the Philippines?

How is it possible that people from the World Health Organization examined Ebola contaminated pigs and a worker in a pig farm in Bulacan, before the outbreak in Reston in 1976? It is only the WHO and some elements of the US Army in the Philippines that have the capability to transport, spread and identify the Marburg virus in the early sixties. So who carried out the transport throughout the United States in the sixties? asked Dongen.

The Dutch Micro-Surgeon challenges the Belgium’s professor Van der Groen’s claims that Ebola was invented in the 1960’s in Fort Detrick. How did he know that? Dongen asks. Was it because he knew Marburg virus experiments have been carried out in the former Belgian Congo, now Zaire, in Africa?

Vaccines which have been made by American, English, German and French scientists within the Yellow Fever Research Institute in Uganda, founded by the English Government and the Rockefeller Foundation, where also the with Marburg virus contaminated green monkeys came from?

How is it possible that, following after the Fourth Congreso Latinamericano de Microbiologia in Lima, Peru on the 26th of November 1967, an article in the German language could be published in; Deutsche Medizinische Wochenschrift on 22 December 1967? And one of the least but not the least question is:

If Ebola came from laboratories of the US Army then; what is the connection of the presence of the US Army, the World Health Organization WHO and the Centers for Disease Control CDC in Ebola facilities in the Philippines in the sixties and seventies?

Firstly, as the Marburg virus before the outbreak in 1967 has not existed then, how is it possible that worldwide everybody works with the Marburg virus without Leve1-4 laboratories, and secondly how could they act without legal permission or official guidelines as I stated: It is noteworthy to remember the signing of the Geneva accord by Nixon in 1970?

Conclusion:

According to all the aforementioned tracks, namely; involvement of national military, medical and pharmacological institutes, track of the green monkeys, the outbreak of MARV in 1967, its discovery, its detection and isolation as well as to publish about the virus at the Fourth Congreso Latinamericano de Microbiologia in Lima, Peru on the 26th of November 1967, only six days after the identification, then it is almost impossible that all those things happened within such a short notice of time.

In fact, it is not possible and I think not even one single black skinned person in the most isolated part of Africa does believe that. Whatever the Marburg or Ebola virus may be it must be created long before its first outbreak in 1967.

The virus is human-made and tested on black skinned people in Uganda and Zaire in Africa in order to find vaccines against it for military defending purposes.