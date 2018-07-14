WAEC Releases 2018 WASSCE Results; 26,434 Candidates Involved In Cheating

The West African Senior School Examination Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of candidates who took part in the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Of the 316,999 candidates that sat for the exam, the full results of 26,434 candidates have been withheld pending investigations into various cases of examination malpractice.

“The withheld results of candidates will be cancelled if found culpable, or released if otherwise,” WAEC said in a statement.

The 2018 entry figure was made up of 158,550 (50.02%) boys and 158,449 (49.98%) girls.

A total of 1,378 (0.43%) of the candidates who registered were absent from the examination.

The examination was conducted for 946 participating schools.

The performance of the candidates in regard to the four core subjects are as follows:  English Language: 147,232 (46.79%) obtained A1-C6; 99,402 (31.60%) obtained D7-E8 while 68,002 (21.61%) had F9;  Mathematics (Core): 120,519 (38.33%) obtained A1-C6; 94,607 (30.09%) obtained D7-E8 while 99,275 (31.58%) had F9;  Integrated Science: 158,691 (50.52%) obtained A1-C6; 109,069 (34.72%) obtained D7-E8 whilst 46,367 (14.76%) had F9;  Social Studies: 230,141 (73.27%) obtained A1-C6; 46,464 (14.79%) obtained D7-E8 whilst 37,494 (11.94%) had F9.

“Based on the provisional results, the performance at A1- C6 in Social Studies showed a marked improvement over that of 2017 (52.25% to 73.27%), while Integrated Science recorded a slight improvement (43.66% to 50.52%). On the contrary, Mathematics (Core) showed a drop in performance from 2017 (42.73% to 38.33%). Similarly, there was a drop in the performance in English Language (54.06% to 46.79%),” WAEC said in the statement.

The examination results can be viewed online on WAEC’s website.

The Council also warned the public against fraudsters “who promise to change examination results for a fee.”