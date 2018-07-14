Town Hall Meetings Held In Sene East And West Assemblies

The District Chief executives (DCEs) of Sene East and Sene West, both along the eastern corridor of the Brong-Ahafo Region, have commended President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Commission of Inquiry for the recommendation to create the Bono East Region.

Techiman, Kintampo North, Kintampo South, Pru East and West, Sene East and West, Nkoranza North and Atebubu/Amantin and Nkoranza South Municipal in the Brong-Ahafo Region constitute the area demanding the creation of the Bono East Region from the existing Brong-Ahafo Region.

The Commission has since presented its recommendations to the President, recommending six more regions to be created.

The DCEs made the commendation on the sidelines of a Town Hall Meeting, organised by the Ministry of Information, in collaboration with the Information Services Department (ISD), with support from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural

Development (ML&RD) at Kwame Danso in the Sene West District, and Kajaji in the Sene West District.

Abraham Mbanye, DCE for Sene East, commended the President and the Justice Allan Brobbey Commission for the recommendation, and said the creation would bring development to the doorsteps of the people.

He pledged the preparedness of his outfit to champion publicity to make the YES vote a reality.

On his part, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sene West, John Nyarba, called for unity and collaboration from all stakeholders in the area to make the creation of the region a reality.

He said the benefits of the creation will not be limited to only one party, and urged the residents to turn up in their numbers for the referendum.

Earlier, in his address, the Regional Information Officer, Imoro Ayibani, said the purpose of the programme was to offer residents the platform to interact with government functionaries and duty bearers at the local level, to seek answers to issues of national importance, as well to generate feedback to fine-tune prospective policies.

He tasked the participants to engage the management of the assembly, by asking questions and seeking clarifications on issues that bother their minds.

The Omanhene of Bassa Traditional Area, Nana Owusu Sakyi III, appealed to opinion leaders and stakeholders to step up advocacy and publicity campaigns on the YES vote in support of the creation of the Bono East Region, since the commission and government had given approval for the creation.

He tasked all to promote peace and unity to foster the sustained development of the area.