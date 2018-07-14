Banda DCE Wants A District Hospital

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Banda in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Mary Konneh, has made a passionate appeal to the government and development partners to help the area with the construction of a district hospital to facilitate efficient health care delivery.

She lamented that the lack of a district hospital was negatively affecting the residents and causing needless deaths.

She disclosed the only referral facility in the area is a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Banda, which is not adequately equipped and resourced with the necessary facilities to offer surgical and other complicated services to clients.

Mary Konneh poured out her frustrations in an address to participants at a Town Hall Meeting programme, organised by the Ministry of Information, in collaboration with the Information Services Department (ISD), with support from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (ML&RD) at Banda.

“I am appealing to central government, donor agencies and philanthropists to come to the aid with the provision of a district hospital. The only referral facility is the ill-equipped CHPS compound here. Even though, government has provided some equipment and facilities since we came to power, we need a district hospital to save residents from needless deaths,” she said.

She, however, commended the health professionals working in the area for attaching a high sense of urgency to their work, regardless of the limited resources and facilities.

The DCE further identified the poor road network as a major challenge and outlined measures put in place by the assembly to address them, and called for unity and collaboration from the assembly members, staff and donor agencies in the district.

Highlighting on the government's transformational agenda, Konneh, asked the residents to take advantage of the government's interventions, such as Planting for Food and Jobs, One Village One Dam, Free Senior High School, One District One Factory, Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plans (NEIP) initiatives to improve upon their standard of living.

The Regional Information Officer, Mr. Imoro Ayibani, in his welcome address, appealed to the residents to honour their tax obligations to enable the assembly mobilise resources for development. He further called for institutional support and collaboration from stakeholders to effectively and efficiently use the scarce resources for the nation's development.