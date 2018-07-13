The Virus Of HIV Provable In Many Places Since 1959

78 million people have become infected with HIV virus since the start of the epidemic



The evidence of HIV, respectively of the original EIAV, with or without Aids diseases, was demonstrated, for instance, in 1959 in Manchester, 1959 in Zaire, 1966 in Ivory Coast, and 1967 in Nigeria and Gabon.

In 1968, it was provable in St. Louis, 1968 in Venezuela, 1971-1972, in 45 out of 1,129 blood samples of heroin users in the USA, 1970 in two samples out of 850 in Kinshasa, 1973 in 50 out of 75 blood samples in the West Nile, Uganda, 1976 in 5 out of 695 in Zaire.

In the Central African Republic was 1976, and the evidence of STLV-III (= SIV mac= HTLV-IV) in monkeys in 1961. HTLV -III respectively HIV was identified in leukemia patients in Italy, in a hemophilia patient in South Africa, in a 73-year-old Kaposi's sarcoma in Greece without any indication of infection.

In New York, it was in 7% of leukemia patients, and in Belgium 3.4% of hemophilia patients who had only been given Belgian serum-concentrate which could not have contained HIV; in persons in France not belonging to 'high-risk groups' in a blood-donor in 1979 in Israel.

In 15% of cancer patients in Milan, who was on more likely to infect themselves as the leukemia patients of New York. These examples illustrate that agents of persistent acquired immunodeficiencies were already existing prior to the mass diseases today.

And that they are existing without connection with the Aids frequencies, especially in hemophilia and blood-cancer patients. The diseases occurred in random instances and in clusters.