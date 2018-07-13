Celebrated Poet Prof Atukwei Okai Dead

Ghana’s iconic poet Prof Atukwei Okai has died.

The Secretary-General of the Pan African Writers Association of Ghana died at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, Friday after a short illness.

Prof Akilakpa Sawyerr on behalf of the Odoi and Okai families confirmed the death of the national icon in a terse statement issued shortly after his death.

Prof Okai, 77, is noted for his excellent poetry recitation and is believed to be one of the first real poetry performers to have emerged in Africa.

His performances on radio and television include an acclaimed 1975 appearance at poetry international at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London where he shared the stage with US poets Stanley Kunitz and Robert Lowell , and Nicolas Guillen of Cuba .

Prof Okai was survived by a wife and five daughters.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|NG