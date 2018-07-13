Wa Central NPP Fights MCE

The Wa Central Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is demanding the removal from office of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, accusing him of polarizing the party.

They said his actions and inactions could potentially collapse the party in the area, if allowed to continue.

Spokesperson of the constituency officials, Hanif Jaoto, cited what he said were the disrespect for the party's leadership and unilateral decisions by the MCE.

The party executives had been completely sidelined 'neither involved nor consulted on any decision affecting the rank and file'.

He added that since the MCE's assumption of office, he had never met the leadership of the party in the constituency despite several attempts by the executives to have a rendezvous with

Mr Jaoto alleged that not even the intervention of the Regional Minister would make him to change his way of doing things.

He claimed the MCE had reportedly been telling people that 'he does not owe any allegiance to the constituency and regional executives,' because his appointment was not secured through them.

He said they had had enough of Alhaji Moomin's 'arrogant posture and gross disrespect towards party executives and elders' and could no longer tolerate him.

They had done everything - exhausted all internal mechanisms within the constituency and regional levels but the MCE would not listen.

Alhaji Moomin has however, profusely denied the accusations, but said, 'I won't want to use the media to respond the claims. I will use internal party structures.'

'All what they are saying is not true, I think they have their own agenda which started even before our elections,' he added.