Gov’t Advertises 7 Administrative Positions For UGMC

The Ministry of Health and the University of Ghana management is advertising seven administrative positions for the soon to be opened the University of Ghana Medical center.

The hospital set to be officially opened on July 18 have advertised positions including; Chief Executive, Procurement Manager, Information Technology, Director of Medical Affairs, Director of Nursing Services, Director of Administration and the Director of Finance.

The positions were published in Friday’s edition of the Daily Graphic Newspaper.

The Chief Executive officer under the guidance of the board will ensure that the hospital is managed efficiently.

The University of Ghana Medical Center, is a newly constructed hospital on the University of Ghana campus, Legon.

1,400 staff shortlisted for UGMC

In January, a former Deputy Health Minister, Rojo Mettle Nunoo, revealed about 1,400 personnel had already been shortlisted and ready to be recruited as staff of the University of Ghana Medical Centre before the John Mahama administration was kicked out of office.

According to him, a total of 28,000 applied to work for the Centre, out of which 1,400 were selected.

Government and UG in tussle of Hospital Management

The Ministries of Information and Health, together with the Interim Management Committee of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, have indicated that all is set for the facility to begin operations on, July 18, 2018 .

The government announced the opening date after persistent outrage over the abandonment of the $217 million medical center.

According to Citi News checks, the facility was scheduled to open in November 2017 but was kept locked to the public due to a tussle between the Minister of Health and the University of Ghana over who manages the $217 million facility.