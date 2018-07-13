GENTLENESS

Hembree says, “In our age of guided missiles and misguided men there is desperate need for us to learn how to share gentleness. It seems strange that in an age when we can reach the moon, bounce signals off far planets, and receive pictures from whirling satellites we have great difficulty communicating tenderness to those about us” (Billy Graham, The Holy Spirit).

WHEN DO WE NEED CHRIST?

I find that I need Christ just as much, and sometimes more, in the times when everything seems to be going right as I do in times of trouble. We make the mistake of thinking that Christ’s help is needed only for sickrooms, or in times of overwhelming sorrow and suffering. This is not true. When life is going smoothly, we may begin to think it is entirely due to our own goodness, our own power, our own strength. In our triumphs we may forget that Jesus wants to rejoice with us as well as to weep with us. He went to the wedding at Cana and celebrated with the guests, as well as the home of Mary and Martha and wept with them after Lazarus had died. It has been said, “There are just as many stars in the sky at noon as at mid-night, although we cannot see them in the sun’s glare” (Billy Graham, Hope for a Troubled Heart).