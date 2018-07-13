Parliament Deny Selling Land To Foreign Developer

Parliament has denied media reports that it has sold Government land to a private developer, acting director of Parliament’s Public Affairs Department, Kate Addo addressed and set the record straight earlier today.

Media reports has been pointing to an impending venture between the Parliament of Ghana and a British Hotelier to put up a hospitality facility on a land within the enclave of Parliament.

In what appear to be a deal shrouded in secrecy as suggested by the reports, negotiations between the private company and Parliament of Ghana for the development of the internationally branded hotel started earlier this year in May with the provision of a proposal of the project. The reports had indicated that the Hotel is expected to have 250 guest rooms and the Parliamentary service board is alleged to have already met and considered the proposal.

However, the acting director of the Parliament’s Public Affairs Department, Kate Addo in an interview on Class FM rubbished the reports and observed that the August house will not venture into profitable business in accordance with the laws of the country.

“Parliament is by no means trying to venture into any profitable venture. The institution of Parliament is a non-profit making institution and it will remain like that till the end of time”, she said.

She further explained that what Parliament is seeking to do at the moment is to realign its properties to the extent that all the properties owned by Parliament or those that have been allocated to them will be put to best use.

Additionally, she stated that Parliament has properties around its vicinities and one of the things Parliament is seeking to do is to find a private developer to develop the land and then operate it itself. This will ensure that when Members of Parliament or parliament guest come to parliament, they will have use of that property for little or no cost.

She also reassured that Parliament does not and will not engage in Profitable ventures.