Rejoinder: Togbe Afede Demands Apology From Freddie Blay, NPP

Citinewsroom on Thursday, July 13, 2018, published a story with the headline “Apologize for insulting me – Togbe Afede to Freddie Blay, NPP”, which was inaccurate.

The report had suggested that the Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, was demanding an apology from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), and it’s chairman Mr. Freddie Blay over some derogatory comments made by the Chairman against him.

However, it was not the Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV who asked for the apology. It was rather a request by the Asogli State Council.

Citinewsroom.com regrets any inconvenience the report may have caused the person of the Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV and his palace.

Below is the full statement by the Asogli State Council demanding the apology from the NPP and Freddie Blay.