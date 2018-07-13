Car Thieves Arrested At Ofankor

Two suspected car thieves have been arrested at Ofankor near Amasaman for attempting to sell a stolen black Chevrolet Malibu saloon car worth GH¢100,000 to a prospective buyer.

The suspects have been identified as Hans Owusu Bonsu, alias Cobby or Richard Antwi, 35 and Kofi Nkansah, 39.

The unregistered vehicle that was stolen at Lashibi near Nungua has also been recovered.

Police reports suggest that Hans Owusu Bonsu and one Diana Boakyewaa stole the vehicle after they had approached the owner that they were interested in buying the car.

The police have launched a manhunt for the said Diana Boakyewaa, who is also believed to be a member of a car-stealing syndicate.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE, the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), George Alex Mensah, said a reported case of stealing was lodged at the Nungua Police Station on July 4, 2018, by one Mohammed Salifu, the complainant.

He said, according to the complainant , around 4pm that on fateful day, a lady and a man between the ages of 30 and 35 came to his garage at Lashibi near Tema and proposed to purchase a black Chevrolet Malibu saloon car (2016 model) worth GH¢100,000.

In the process of the transaction, the suspects took the complainant to Lashibi Access Bank to cash the amount which was in cheque.

“While victim was in the banking hall processing the cheque for the money to be cashed, he was told the cheque was fake and when he came out of the banking hall, the suspects had escaped with the vehicle,” he narrated.

The regional commander averred that on July 6, 2018, police gathered intelligence that the suspects were offering the vehicle for sale to a prospective buyer at Ofankor. Consequently, a team of police personnel was dispatched to the place.

Suspects Owusu Bonsu and Kofi Nkansah, who were then bargaining with the buyer, were apprehended and sent to the Nungua Police Station.

DCOP Mensah has therefore appealed to individuals whose vehicles have been stolen through the same modus operandi to report at the Nungua Police Station to identify their suspects.