YEA Commends Sammi Awuku, Others

YOUTH EMPLOYMENT Agency (YEA) has congratulated its board chairman, Sammi Awuku, on his election as the new National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Awuku was on Saturday, July 7, 2018, elected alongside other national executives to run the affairs of the ruling party till 2022.

In a statement issued by its Corporate Affairs Directorate, YEA observed: “We congratulate all the newly elected national executives. Our special congratulations also go to our board chairman, Sammi Awuku, on winning the National Organizer position of the governing party.”

It said: “Everyone who has come close to our board chairman knows how much of a leader Sammi Awuku is – a selfless person who is very passionate about empowering others and delivering on his job.”

The statement indicated: “The Agency is happy that our board chairman has achieved this feat and it is our fervent prayer that he becomes successful in this new and heavy task.”

It explained that “considering the heated debates and aggressive campaigns that preceded the congress, it is important to acknowledge the level of maturity shown by all aspirants, their supporters and more importantly, delegates and organizers of the event.”

The statement continued: “The attitude brought to bear has deepened the democracy Ghana is enjoying under the 1992 Constitution and boosted the confidence of the youth in our democracy.”

Notice

Meanwhile, YEA has notified “all stakeholders and the general public that the Agency is still in the process of streamlining its sanitation module in an attempt to ensure value for money and improve the working conditions of beneficiaries under the module.

“We however wish to state that the Agency may go beyond the June deadline in the implementation of its measures to streamline the module as announced in a press conference earlier this year.”

It indicated: “This has been necessitated by new developments that require careful and rigorous legal analysis and interpretations. We have as such written to the Attorney General through our sector ministry for advice on these developments.

“We wish to assure Ghanaians and all stakeholders that the Agency will do everything within its power to restructure the module and ensure value for money in the shortest possible time”.