Lakeside Estate On The Move To Reduce Housing Deficit

DIRECTOR of Lakeside Estate Limited, Alhaji Salah Kweku Kalmoni, has said that his outfit is committed to reducing Ghana's high housing deficit.

Mr. Kalmoni was speaking in an interview with the media on Wednesday in Accra on the sidelines of the launch of a housing facility by Lakeside Estate.

With the country's housing shortfall estimated at 1.7 million units, and expected to soar to about two million in 2018, Mr. Kalmoni said the Lakeside Estate was opened to all manner of people who are ready to purchase their lands for developmental projects and houses to help reduce the country's housing deficit.

He added that Lakeside Estate in partnership with the Stanbic Bank was prepared to provide houses to people with payment spread over a period of 20 years after initial commitment of 20 per cent of the building cost.

The Manager of Home Loans at Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, Anna Owusu-Sekyere, expressed the bank's willingness to slash off facility fee for customers who would purchase their properties from the Lakeside Estate through Stanbic Bank.

She added that property insurance for customers would also be waved off for initial years with valuation fee taken care of by the bank.

Ghana is faced with a high housing deficit of about 1.7 million housing units and the government is expected to build 190,000 to 200,000 units each year for the next 10 years to bridge the gap.