MFWA Shocked By Police Excuse Over Latif's Case

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), a media rights champion, is disappointed in the police administration for failing to bring attackers of a Multimedia journalist to justice.

It has been 106 days since Latif Iddrisu was brutalised in the line of duty at the Police Headquarters in Accra by some police officers.

Latif was covering the arrest of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, in March this year when he was beaten by the police officers.

The journalist is still nursing a fractured skull as a result of the dastardly act.

More than three months after an investigation begun into the matter, police have blamed a non-functional CCTV at the police headquarters for their inability to bring the officers that brutalised the journalist to justice.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, Executive Director of MFWA, Sulemana Braimah, said the excuse of the police administration is shocking.

“It’s quite surprising,” he said on Joy FM’s flagship morning programme on Friday.

He added: “One would have expected that if things like these happened at the Police Headquarters it wouldn’t take this much long time. That the police would have processes in knowing who is assigned to where and at any point in time there is a commander on the ground and who to instruct.”

Meanwhile, pressure on the police administration by media groups and civil society organization (CSOs) to find the uniformed attackers has been unrelenting.

A group of media practitioners in Ghana are preparing to petition the President in one week if the Inspector General of Police (IGP) fails to release a detailed report on how Latif was severely beaten.

Echoing the sentiments of many well-meaning Ghanaians, Convener of the Press for Justice Coalition and United Press for Development Network, Kofi Asante Mensah, has described the IGP, David Asante-Apeatu, as incompetent for his inability to identify the officers.

“We won’t shut up. We will push until our last drop of blood falls…we will first petition the President that this is what we have been going through for the past three months; we’ve heard nothing from his Inspector General of Police. We will show him that his IGP is incompetent and he should get him removed"

“This is Accra, at your headquarters, and you are telling us your CCTV is not working and you are there as IGP, for what? If Latif was [IGP’s] child, would he be happy?” he said on Thursday.