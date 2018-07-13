Choose Your Professions Based On Passion And Not Money

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo is urging students across the country to choose their profession out of passion and not material means.

According to her, many people find themselves in the wrong professions, contributing negatively to the development of society because such professions were either forced on them or they were attracted by material considerations.

Speaking to school pupils at Assin Kushia as part of her central Regional tour, the Chief Justice implored students across the country to be the change makers by adding value to professions they are passionate about.

“Though you’re young, you can begin to envision what you will be in future. Some wanted to be train drivers, taxi drivers, teachers and others. Don’t become a doctor because your friend is doing it when what’s in you is art,” she advised.

Justice Sophia Akuffo encouraged the students to choose professions that bring out the best out of them, and not to be forced into professions that they are not passionate about.

“Many have chosen professions and are performing shabbily on the job because it is not a job they are passionate about. So we must never laugh at our colleagues when we don’t fancy what they do. Be guided by a higher purpose than mere profit or a pay check and commit to integrity and honesty. I believe it in this that Ghana can become a well-developed place,” she urged.

The Chief Justice argued, “when some of the most expensive artworks are sometimes sold for 50 million dollars, we ask ourselves why should just a piece of artwork cost that much. That person has added value to his passion. Become that person if you have that in you.”

The Paramount of Owirenkyiman Traditional Area, Ahunuabobirim Pra Agyensam called on parents to commit to the education of their children. He urged them to take inspiration from the life of the Chief Justice who also attended a school in a rural community but had the support of her parents.

"What I have observed is that, we organize expensive funerals when we have not even paid the school fees of your children. We cannot do that to our children,” he advised.

Ms. Akuffo has been touring some courts in the Central region to assess their states.