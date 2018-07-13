Aviation Minister Grabs Award

The Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater Project has presented the Humanity Award to Aviation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Pamela Bridgewater, who served as US Ambassador to Ghana from June 2005 to July 2008, is currently spearheading a project in the country to lessen the plight of female head porters, commonly known as 'Kayayei.'

The award, which forms part of the Project's Humanity Magazine Awards, was in recognition of Ms Dapaah's commitment in ensuring safety in the aviation industry locally.

“It was also to express appreciation to Ms Dapaah, the Aviation Minister of the Year for West Africa for her courage in transforming the aviation industry,” said Yahya Alhassan, President of the Ambassador Bridgewater Project headquartered at Kejetia in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

A center has also been built in Kejetia, Kumasi to provide accurate information to Kayayei migrating from the north to the southern part of Ghana, and about 1,000 of them have accordingly been registered by the Center.

“We believe that as a new ministry, there is more to be done,” said Mr. Alhassan, who was accompanied to the Aviation Ministry on Tuesday in Accra by three Kayayei.

Ms Dapaah, who received the award, reiterated her commitment to championing the cause of the girl child in Ghana.

“Young girls should be protected than we do for young boys. Young girls should be allowed to go to school,” she said, adding that every girl-child should take advantage of the free SHS policy introduced by the Akufo-Addo administration to further their education.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority Divisional Union of PSWU, has commended the Aviation Minister for emerging as the Best Aviation Minister for West Africa.