New MD For GO Energy

The Ministry of Energy has appointed Razak Awudulai as the Managing Director of the GO Energy Company Limited.

GO Energy is a subsidiary of state-owned GOIL Company Ltd.

A letter signed by the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, is requesting the Board of Ghana Oil Company Limited to "take the necessary steps to regularise Mr Razak Awudulai's appointment as Managing Director of GO Energy Company Ltd in accordance with the relevant portions of the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179 and the Company's Regulations."

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN