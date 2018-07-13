Brong-Ahafo N.P.P Mourns J.H. Mensah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Brong Ahafo Region has joined the rest of Ghanaians to mourn one of the Founding Fathers of the party and one of the country’s finest economists the country has ever produced.

”The Party has learnt with grief and total submission to the will of God the passing on of Joseph Henry Mensah, elder statesman, founding father of our great party and illustrious son of this region, his death is a monumental loss to the New Patriotic Party in the Region”, Regional NPP Secretary, Kofi Boateng said in a Statement issued in Sunyani.

The late J.H Mensah died on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the 37 Military Hospital after battling with an ailment.

The Statement described Mr J.H Mensah as “a foremost democrat, an incontrovertible patriot who spent his life making inestimable sacrifices for the unity and development of the New Patriotic Party in the region.”

“He was a committed citizen, an astute public servant and highly disciplined politician, who discharged all responsibilities vested in him with unequalled forthrightness and loyalty to the Brong-Ahafo region and the nation as a whole.”

According to the Statement, even though his death is painful, “it's also a dress everyone must wear at some point in life but it gladdens our heart that the late Joseph Henry Mensah lived a worthy and successful life, he was unblemished and among the finest breed in the region.”

"Indeed there is no word or adjective that will be enough to describe him considering his invaluable contributions to the development of the party in the region".

“As a mark of respect in honour of his blessed memory, the NPP from national level has directed all party flags in the regions and constituencies be flown at half-mast for the next seven days and all constituencies in the region are duly advised to comply with the directives”, the statement concluded. ([email protected])