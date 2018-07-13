NDC Elections: Joshua Akamba To Contest For National Organizer Position 

The Outspoken two terms Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba has declared his intention to contest for the party's National Organizer position, should the party open nominations.

Mr Akamba made his intention known through a statement released on 12th July, 2018. He recounted few activities of his which helped the party to win power in 2008 and further called party footsoldiers, elders and executives to recognize the numerous "qualities that he brings on board, knowing his unflinching love for the NDC and unwavering commitment to the grassroot of the party".

Known by many as the "Grassroots Captain", Mr Akamba said he is the most experienced among all the aspirants for the National Organizer position of the party, having served under both Yaw Boateng Gyan and Kofi Adams as Deputy National Organizer.

Mr Joshua Hamidu Akamba was the brain behind NDC's recently ended Unity Walks, which is believed to have re-energized members of the party after its 2016 electoral defeat.

Read full statement below ;

DECLARATION OF INTENT TO CONTEST FOR THE POSITION OF NATIONAL ORGANIZER OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC)

After extensive consultation with senior colleagues, Comrades, my family, and stakeholders of the great NDC party, I have come to the conclusion that it is time I put myself forward to serve our party as National Organizer.

It is imperative that we wrestle the the destiny of this country, from the clutches of the vulture of an NPP government who have taken hold and are picking it dry.

We can therefore not afford to take any chances. This is not a matter of ”luck of the draw”.

We need to consciously elect an Organizer who has been in the trenches and moved up through the Ranks. One who is dedicated to the cause of the party and also in tune with the social democratic principles that form the bedrock of our ideals.

To achieve victory in 2020, we need an organizer who is trusted by the hierarchy of the party and grassroots alike.

One who can marshal resources and galvanize the rank and file to move in the same direction towards the attainment of a common goal.

We need to entrust such responsibilities into the hands of someone who is honest, straightforward and fair in all his dealings regardless of your standing in the party.

We need an organizer with formidable skills who can ensure that whether the party is in opposition (like now) or in power in the not too distant future, we will set the agenda for the rest of the nation to follow .

As evidenced by the just completed Unity walks which I organized with the help of Mr. Kojo Bonsu to snap the party out of the despondency we were thrust into by our painful electoral defeat in 2016, I am just what the party needs.

Comrades, I have done it before and I daresay I can do it again.

In 2000 when the party lost to the NPP, most of our members thought that was the end of us. When our opponents had vowed to destroy the NDC and our members were living in fear, I took up the challenge and started organizing ward and branch meetings in Ashaiman and Tema East. I was not a national officer then

Gradually, the party came back to life and I was part of the organization of activities to oppose President Kuffour's kleptocratic rule. I joined colleagues like Hon Ofosu Ampofo, Comrades Kwesi Pratt and Bernard Mornah among others to form the CJA to organize the Wahala demonstrations and the free Tsatsu movement.

The Late President Atta-Mills and Former Presidents Jerry Rawlings and John Mahama were with us in the trenches when DCOP Akrofi Asiedu "Charged"...

Despite police brutalities and harassment of my family by the national security then, we stood firm and ensured the party came back to power in 2008

We have come full circle and there’s the need to call on the experience I have gained serving as Deputy to two National Organizers, Messrs Yaw Boateng Gyan and Kofi Adams.

I am confident that majority of our people would recognize the numerous qualities that I bring on board, knowing my unflinching love for the NDC and unwavering commitment to the grassroot of the party.

I have bid my time!

I have paid my dues!!

It is Time!!!

2020 is Possible Together

NDC!!! 3Y3 ZU!!!

Singed

JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA