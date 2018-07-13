NPP UK Sympathises With The Family Of Hon. JH Mensah

We have learnt of the very sad news of the passing of the first Branch Chairman of the NPP UK, Honourable Joseph Henry Mensah. Honourable JH Mensah served as a leading economist under different governments in the 1st, 2nd and 4th republic.

He had earlier worked as the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission under the First Republic - responsible for the 7 year Development plan and served as Minister of Finance in the 2nd Republic (1969 - 1972).

In Parliament, Hon Mensah also served as an MP in the 2nd Republic and a Member of Parliament for Sunyani East under the 4th Republic rising to the position of Minority & Majority leader and Ministers of Parliamentary Affairs.

His death was confirmed to the Branch Executives through family sources.

We would be releasing a full statement on further arrangements in due course.

In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the Honourable JH Mensah, particularly Nana Yaa Mensah.

May He rest in perfect peace.

Kwaku Nkansah

Branch Chairman

NPP UK