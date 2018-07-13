Fix Eastern Corridor Roads Now – Hohoe Tells Gov't

Residents of Hohoe and its environs in the Volta region say the deplorable nature of the Eastern Corridor roads is having adverse effects on the economy of the area and their lives.

The 965-kilometer road goes through the Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, Northern and Upper East Regions.

Although previous governments began work on portions of the road, residents say the entire stretch is still in a sorry state.

Hohoe residents say the delay in constructing their stretch of the road has resulted in economic hardships.

Dawud who is a resident and also a member of a group called Fix Eastern Corridor Roads Now told Citi News that the bad road is impeding the development of the region.

“Now Hohoe is moving backward, those days Hohoe was developing at a faster rate but right now. Hohoe is dying, the market is not moving, and people are suffering due to this road. Even if you are using a four by four cars, you feel how bad the road, so the road must be done,” he said.

Meanwhile, some road users who called into the Breakfast Show on Thursday expressed their frustration with the slow pace of work on the project.

“One the eastern corridor road, all I can say is as a nation we should bow down our head in shame. It is nothing to write home about. I used that road in November last year and the road which was completed in some month has started developing some potholes, for a 20 kilometers roads I had to use almost two hours and I ask myself what are we doing as a nation,” a caller said

Yesterday [Wednesday] the Minister for Roads and Highways , Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has announced the government is working to ensure that the entire stretch of the Eastern Corridor road would be completed by the end of Nana Akufo-Addo's first term.

Mr. Amoako-Atta was addressing Chiefs from South Dayi, North Dayi, Ho, Ho West, Kpando, Hohoe and Afadjato South, on day two of President Nana Akufo-Addo's tour of the Volta Region where he gave the assurance.

He said there was going to be “a renewed effort that will be sustained to work on the Eastern Corridor.”

“It is the determination of His Excellency, the President, that by the end of the first term, the entire stretch of the Eastern Corridor will see the light of day, and I want to assure that it is receiving the attention of government.”