Final Funeral Rites For Amissah-Arthur Announced

The final funeral rites of the late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has been announced by his family.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur will be laid in state on Thursday, 26th July 2018 from 8 am to 6 pm.

This will be followed by a burial service which will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra on Friday, 27th July 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The interment for Mr. Amissah Arthur will, however, be by special invitation.

A thanksgiving service is expected to be held on Sunday 29th July 2018 at the Calvary Methodist Church in Accra.

Former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur died on Friday morning at age 67.

An aide to the late Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, who confirmed the death to Citi News said Amissah-Arthur collapsed at the Airforce Gym during a workout session and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

About Amissah-Arthur

Before becoming Vice President in August 2012, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, 67, was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

He held that position until August 6, 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

He was survived by a wife and two children.