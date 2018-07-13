The Ebola Misconception, Internet Hate Speech And Gun Killings In America

Vera Jourova, the EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality



THE EBOLA MISCONCEPTION

According to the German doctor, Wolff Geisler and the Dutch scientist and micro-surgeon, Johan Van Dongen, Aids and Ebola were medical crimes engineered by America and first used as bio-weapons against Africa, before Aids gradually spread to all the corners of the earth.

The World Health Organization, the Center for Diseases Control, European and American leaders that played roles in those medical crimes, continue to enjoy impunity in a country they claim: “In God we trust,” because the American media fail to expose them, rather misleading people that Aids was from monkeys brought from the Philippines.

The American media didn’t only fail Africans and the world over the true origins of Aids and Ebola but also failed to ask the Dutch government: Why they called Professor Johan Van Dongen a whistle-blower, shortly after publicly saying in his books published in the Netherlands that Aids and Ebola were laboratory engineered by Americans as bio-weapons?

Again, why did the American media fail to ask the Dutch government the reason Professor Johan Van Dongen’s post as a lecturer at the University of Maastricht in Holland was terminated after revealing that Aids and Ebola were man-made diseases engineered by America as bio-weapons on mankind. Another important question is: Why did the American media fail to ask the Belgian scientist Guido van der Groen, the reason he lied about the origins of Aids and Ebola after he had already said that America has engineered Aids and Ebola as bio-weapons?

The truth either scare people away or makes you an enemy. That’s the reason the Dutch and the American governments hate Johan Van Dongen to this day because his forty-two years of research which revealed that those two diseases were medical crimes have made them uncomfortable. Don’t expect the world to be a better place for anyone when such scandals and crimes are covered up. That’s exactly what we are witnessing now.

VERA JOUROVA’S EFFORT TO REMOVE HATE SPEECH AGAINST BELGIUM FROM THE INTERNET

Last week, it appeared in the news that “The recent terror attacks have reminded us of the urgent need to address illegal online hate speech,” said Vera Jourova, EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality.

“The social media, unfortunately, is one of the tools that terrorist groups use to radicalise young people and racist use to spread violence and hatred. This agreement is an important step forward to ensure that the internet remains a place of free and democratic expression, where European values and laws are respected,” added Vera Jourova.

It’s a great effort by Vera Jourova trying to make the internet a useful tool without hatred, yet knowing well that her effort is a fruitless attempt because the hate for Belgium is chronic and they made it. Holland committed the most heinous crime against mankind during the time of Apartheid in South Africa and learned from its past mistakes. They didn’t build any statue for P.W. Botha or any Dutch Apartheid leader.

So I don’t understand Vera Jourova’s effort to remove hate speech against Belgium from the internet while Belgium, including the Royal Family support crime, the reason they built the statue for Leopold II, a king that killed over ten million Africans, including women and children, while there isn’t any statue of Hitler for committing a similar crime.

Why is Vera Jourova, the EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, making herself a laughing stock in the eyes of people around the world, by ignoring the stupid statue issue which has brought hatred to Belgium from Africa to Europe? Her effort to help Belgium is like trying to fetch water with a basket. There will not be any difference.

Vera, your effort is much appreciated but I am repeating once again that it will not bring any change to Belgium because Belgium played a significant role in the Ebola medical crime in Congo. You know it very well Vera, please, let your conscience be clear.

That’s not all, Belgium is responsible for the killing of Patrice Lumumba in Congo, after painfully losing the colony through independence . Above all Belgium is responsible for the Rwandan genocide. Reference:https://goo.gl/eJU12m Can you deny that Vera Jourova?

It’s therefore, shocking that after participating in all those crimes in Africa, they didn’t show any remorse or don’t have a little common sense to demolish that stupid statue of Leopold II. In this way, Vera Jourova, if you really want Africa and the rest of the world to take you really seriously, then please, do the right thing and if you think pulling down that senseless statue of Leopold isn’t an important issue then leave it. Time will tell.

GUN KILLINGS IN AMERICA

Following a bloody year in the US in which thousands were killed and tens of thousands wounded by gunfire, Barack Obama vowed to take executive action to increase background checks on gun buyers.

According to gun shooting statistics, there were 372 mass shootings in the US in 2015, killing 475 people and wounding 1,870; Apart from 64 school shootings, it is estimated that about 13,286 people were killed in the US by firearms in the year 2015 alone and 26,819 people were injured Does this sound good to Americans?

As a matter of fact, America may be free from certain diseases such as Ebola and Lassa fever, yet the country is not free. America is now overshadowed by the threat of gun shootings in every second of a minute, which always end in taking someone's life. Man has dominated man to his injury.

What is the significance of a great country if politicians have created a dangerous society for our children without any concern for tomorrow? Many turn blind on actual problems that need immediate solutions but we shouldn’t forget that whatever a man sows the same he shall reap, but the most painful part of it all is the innocent people that suffer.